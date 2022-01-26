Ohio has had 2,540,864 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 20,752 cases from Jan. 25 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Jan. 26.
The state's 21-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 20,383.
Due to a backlog of positive COVID-19 test results clearing, today's new COVID-19 case counts are artificially inflated. The backlog was the result of an error caused by invalid data submitted by an external facility, according to a note on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
Ohio has an average of 2,145.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Jan. 20.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 32,489 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Jan. 25; the median age of those who have died is 77.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
As of Jan. 26, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 20,819,542. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 25.1%, with a seven-day moving average of 26.5%, according to Jan. 24 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 106,170 cumulative hospitalizations, and 12,602 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 4,996 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Jan. 26 – 993 are in the ICU, 665 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 2,143,351 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 261,419 of the cases, 12,096 hospitalizations and 3,172 deaths.
A total of 7,150,753 Ohioans (61.17% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,565,771 Ohioans (56.17%) completed the vaccination process as of Jan. 26. A total of 3,210,580 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 71.24% (6,490,877) have started the vaccination process, and 65.87% (6,001,282) have completed it. A total of 3,138,164 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 69.15% (6,915,167) have started the vaccination process, and 63.84% (6,384,881) have completed it. A total of 3,210,010 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 65.02% (7,150,709) have started the vaccination process, and 59.7% (6,565,753) have completed it. A total of 3,210,580 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.