Ohio has had 1,580,271 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 4,952 cases from Nov. 8 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Nov. 9.
The state's 21-day average is 3,675.
Ohio has an average of 354.3 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Nov. 4.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 25,282 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Nov. 9; the median age of those who have died is 78.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Nov. 9, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 17,491,681. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 12.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 10.1%, according to Nov. 7 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 81,504 cumulative hospitalizations, and 10,308 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 2,386 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Nov. 9 – 661 are in the ICU, 452 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,482,909 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 152,302 of the cases, 8,855 hospitalizations and 2,541 deaths.
A total of 6,528,465 Ohioans (55.85% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,074,360 Ohioans (51.97%) completed the vaccination process as of Nov. 9. A total of 995,575 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 67.21% (6,123,901) have started the vaccination process, and 62.8% (5,721,896) have completed it. A total of 994,427 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 65.12% (6,512,387) have started the vaccination process, and 60.74% (6,074,167) have completed it. A total of 995,571 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 59.36% (6,528,451) have started the vaccination process, and 55.23% (6,074,357) have completed it. A total of 995,575 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.