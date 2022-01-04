Ohio has had 2,093,074 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 20,411 cases from Jan. 3 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Jan. 4.
The state's 21-day average is 14,101.
Due to a high volume of cases being reported in the current surge, not all cases reported in the past 24 hours may have been fully processes and may not appear on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
Ohio has an average of 1,364.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Dec. 30.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 29,674 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Jan. 4; the median age of those who have died is 77.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
As of Jan. 4, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 19,614,965. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 21.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 30.5%, according to Jan. 2 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 97,684 cumulative hospitalizations, and 11,860 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 6,257 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Jan. 3 – 1,305 are in the ICU, 842 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,781,756 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 237,937 of the cases, 11,000 hospitalizations and 2,864 deaths.
A total of 7,012,836 Ohioans (59.99% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,450,353 Ohioans (55.18%) completed the vaccination process as of Jan. 4. A total of 2,760,680 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 70.21% (6,397,234) have started the vaccination process, and 65.13% (5,933,636) have completed it. A total of 2,738,371 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 68.09% (6,809,479) have started the vaccination process, and 63.07% (6,307,269) have completed it. A total of 2,760,335 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 63.76% (7,012,808) have started the vaccination process, and 58.65% (6,450,346) have completed it. A total of 2,760,680 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.