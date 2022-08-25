COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 25 reported 124,151 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 604 from a week prior. A total of 14,055 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 626. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 39.
There are currently 1,242 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Aug. 25 – 205 are in the ICU, 91 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 39,406 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Aug. 25. The median age of those who have died is 76.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio has reported 23,436 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,049,546, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Aug. 25.
Ohio has an average of 361.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 24,506.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
The ODH reports 2,937,464 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 311,171 of the cases, 13,750 hospitalizations and 3,897 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “high” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
As of June 1, masks are required in all Cuyahoga County government buildings regardless of vaccination status according to an executive order signed by county executive Armond Budish.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,442,295 Ohioans (63.67% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,896,975 Ohioans (59%) completed the vaccination process as of Aug. 25. A total of 3,764,293 have received a first booster, and 835,451 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 73.33% (6,681,066) have started the vaccination process, and 68.42% (6,234,056) have completed it. A total of 3,596,940 have received a first booster, and 833,946 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 71.27% (7,124,165) have started the vaccination process, and 66.45% (6,645,471) have completed it. A total of 3,728,048 have received a first booster, and 835,100 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 67.34% (7,406,483) have started the vaccination process, and 62.65% (6,890,183) have completed it. A total of 3,764,280 have received a first booster, and 835,446 have received a second booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.