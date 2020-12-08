Ohio has had 510,018 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,103 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Dec. 8.
The number of reported cases increased by 25,721 from Dec. 7. The high jump was expected to happen as the state cleared a backlog of approximately 13,000 antigen test records that date back to Nov. 1. These cases have all been assigned to their respective onset dates.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 109 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 6,554,107. The daily percent positivity is 14.7%, with a seven-day moving average of 15.9%, according to data from Dec. 5.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 81 from Dec. 7. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 30,226 cumulative hospitalizations, and 5,010 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 657, with 67 ICU admissions. There are currently 5,181 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,210 are in the ICU, and 744 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 341,008 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 50,412 of the cases, 3,666 hospitalizations and 780 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.