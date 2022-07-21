COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Health on July 21 reported 120,890 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 690 from a week prior. A total of 13,862 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 40 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 550. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 36.
There are currently 1,167 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of July 21 – 147 are in the ICU, 78 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 38,981 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported July 21. The median age of those who have died is 76.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio has reported 26,610 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 2,918,366, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated July 21.
Ohio has an average of 391.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 23,304.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
The ODH reports 2,808,623 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 297,673 of the cases, 13,318 hospitalizations and 3,847 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “medium” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
As of June 1, masks are required in all Cuyahoga County government buildings regardless of vaccination status according to an executive order signed by county executive Armond Budish.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,389,358 Ohioans (63.22% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,849,403 Ohioans (58.6%) completed the vaccination process as of July 21. A total of 3,690,616 have received a first booster, and 712,287 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 73.02% (6,653,250) have started the vaccination process, and 68.06% (6,201,301) have completed it. A total of 3,546,564 have received a first booster, and 711,352 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 70.96% (7,096,552) have started the vaccination process, and 66.1% (6,610,121) have completed it. A total of 3,669,160 have received a first booster, and 712,097 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 67% (7,368,806) have started the vaccination process, and 62.27% (6,848,887) have completed it. A total of 3,690,608 have received a first booster, and 712,286 have received a second booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.