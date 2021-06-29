Ohio has had 1,111,124 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported June 29.
The number of reported cases increased by 277 from June 28. The state's 21-day average is 276.
Ohio has an average of 21.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported June 24.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 20,309 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported June 29; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
As of June 28, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 13,627,442. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 1.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 1.3%, according to June 27 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 60,577 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,313 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 278 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The ODH reports 1,083,695 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 116,041 of the cases, 7,162 hospitalizations and 2,234 deaths.
A total of 5,563,736 Ohioans (47.60% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,172,518 Ohioans (44.25%) completed the vaccination process as of June 29.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.