Ohio has had 895,792 total cases of COVID-19 and 11,175 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Jan. 31.
The state reported a total of 195,412 cases and 2,213 deaths for the month of January – down from 279,317 cases and 2,533 deaths in December.
The number of reported cases increased by 3,011 from Jan. 30. That's the lowest single-day increase in reported cases since Nov. 2, 2020 (excluding Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day, when the ODH did not provide an update).
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 9,074,070. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 7.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 8.1%, according to data from Jan. 29.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 54 from Jan. 31. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 46,215 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,690 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 80, with eight ICU admissions. There are currently 2,441 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 631 are in the ICU, and 445 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 779,888 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 89,042 of the cases, 5,444 hospitalizations and 1,203 deaths.
A total of 823,839 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 31. The state has not yet reported how many have received the second dose.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.