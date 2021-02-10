Ohio has had 928,631 total cases of COVID-19 and 11,856 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Feb. 10.
The number of reported cases increased by 3,281 from Feb. 9.
The state remains below the 21-day average of reported cases of 4,105.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 112 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 9,426,763. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 8.6%, with a seven-day moving average of 6%, according to data from Feb. 8.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 63 from Feb. 9. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 48,080 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,889 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 227, with 20 ICU admissions. There are currently 1,922 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 508 are in the ICU, and 330 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 841,193 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 91,739 of the cases, 5,613 hospitalizations and 1,235 deaths.
A total of 1,106,417 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 348,247 Ohioans completed both doses as of Feb. 10.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.