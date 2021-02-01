Ohio has had 899,079 total cases of COVID-19 and 11,230 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Feb. 1.
The number of reported cases increased by 3,287 from Jan. 31, which is below the 21-day average of 5,434.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 9,104,857. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 8.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 8%, according to data from Jan. 30.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 55 from Jan. 31. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 46,438 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,709 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 223, with 19 ICU admissions. There are currently 2,521 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 652 are in the ICU, and 454 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 786,249 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 89,371 of the cases, 5,462 hospitalizations and 1,204 deaths.
A total of 853,965 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 1. The state has not yet reported how many have received the second dose.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.