For the first time since February, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases.
Ohio has had 1,149,318 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 3,393 cases from Aug. 10, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard on Aug. 11.
The state's 21-day average is 1,430.
Ohio has an average of 125.1 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Aug. 5.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 20,580 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Aug. 10; the median age of those who has died is 79.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
As of Aug. 11, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 14,327,917. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 8.5%, with a seven-day moving average of 7.7%, according to Aug. 9 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 62,881 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,569 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 1,179 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Aug. 11.
The ODH reports 1,097,737 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 119,388 of the cases, 7,373 hospitalizations and 2,274 deaths.
A total of 5,873,834 Ohioans (50.25% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,446,704 Ohioans (46.6%) completed the vaccination process as of Aug. 11.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 61.14% (5,570,961) have started the vaccination process, and 57.04% (5,197,141) have completed it.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 58.73% (5,873,717) have started the vaccination process, and 54.46% (5,446,653) have completed it.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.