Ohio has reported 3,605 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 2,666,030, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated March 17.
Ohio has an average of 70.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
As of March 17, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 21,920,157. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 2.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 2.6%, according to March 15 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 267,450 of the cases, 12,529 hospitalizations and 3,704 deaths.
Summit County accounts for 111,887 of the cases, 8,291 hospitalizations and 1,684 deaths.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 37,608 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 17; the median age of those who have died is 76.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH reports 113,379 cumulative hospitalizations, and 13,347 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 542 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of March 17 – 91 are in the ICU, 71 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 2,612,559 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,266,570 Ohioans (62.17% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,728,787 Ohioans (57.56%) completed the vaccination process as of March 17. A total of 3,439,312 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 72.2% (6,578,242) have started the vaccination process, and 67.07% (6,110,609) have completed it. A total of 3,340,283 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 70.12% (7,012,222) have started the vaccination process, and 65.09% (6,509,261) have completed it. A total of 3,438,369 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 66.07% (7,266,495) have started the vaccination process, and 61.18% (6,728,756) have completed it. A total of 3,439,311 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.