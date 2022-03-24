Ohio has reported 3,668 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 2,669,698, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated March 24.
Ohio has an average of 41.2 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
As of March 24, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 22,023,044. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 2.1%, with a seven-day moving average of 2.3%, according to March 22 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 267,776 of the cases, 12,561 hospitalizations and 3,726 deaths.
Summit County accounts for 111,976 of the cases, 8,292 hospitalizations and 1,688 deaths.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 37,793 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 24; the median age of those who have died is 76.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH reports 113,572 cumulative hospitalizations, and 13,365 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 423 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of March 24 – 67 are in the ICU, 38 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 2,618,373 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,274,030 Ohioans (62.23% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,738,029 Ohioans (57.64%) completed the vaccination process as of March 24. A total of 3,456,060 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 72.26% (6,583,773) have started the vaccination process, and 67.14% (6,117,111) have completed it. A total of 3,355,260 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 70.18% (7,018,446) have started the vaccination process, and 65.16% (6,516,656) have completed it. A total of 3,455,077 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 66.14% (7,273,957) have started the vaccination process, and 61.26% (6,737,999) have completed it. A total of 3,456,059 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.