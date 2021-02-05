Ohio has had 914,530 total cases of COVID-19 and 11,571 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Feb. 5.
The number of reported cases increased by 3,683 from Feb. 4. The state remains below the 21-day average of reported cases of 4,766.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 9,265,442. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 5.6%, with a seven-day moving average of 7%, according to data from Feb. 5.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 62 from Feb. 4. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 47,338 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,821 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 228, with 21 ICU admissions. There are currently 2,170 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 552 are in the ICU, and 377 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 812,707 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 90,623 of the cases, 5,529 hospitalizations and 1,219 deaths.
A total of 974,586 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 264,499 Ohioans completed both doses as of Feb. 5.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.