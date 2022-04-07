Israeli medics say at least two people were killed and several were wounded in a shooting in central Tel Aviv. The Thursday night attack occurred in a busy area with many bars and restaurants packed with people. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but it came amid heightened tensions following a series of deadly attacks carried out by Palestinians. Police said there were “indications” it was a politically motivated attack. Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said at least two people were killed and another seven wounded, three of them seriously. Police flooded the area and urged people to stay away, saying the attacker was still at large.