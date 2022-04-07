Ohio has reported 3,828 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 2,676,629, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated April 7.
Ohio has an average of 41.3 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
As of April 7, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 22,212,636.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 268,759 of the cases, 12,617 hospitalizations and 3,756 deaths.
Summit County accounts for 112,216 of the cases, 8,316 hospitalizations and 1,701 deaths.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 38,166 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported April 7; the median age of those who have died is 76.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH reports 114,126 cumulative hospitalizations, and 13,397 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 308 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of April 7 – 51 are in the ICU, 27 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 2,625,990 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,288,047 Ohioans (62.35% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,755,011 Ohioans (57.79%) completed the vaccination process as of April 7. A total of 3,488,953 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 72.38% (6,594,292) have started the vaccination process, and 67.28% (6,129,722) have completed it. A total of 3,385,075 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 70.3% (7,030,224) have started the vaccination process, and 65.3% (6,530,695) have completed it. A total of 3,487,913 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 66.26% (7,287,986) have started the vaccination process, and 61.42% (6,754,988) have completed it. A total of 3,488,952 have received additional doses.
