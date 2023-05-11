COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio reported 3,836 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,445,294 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated May 11.
Ohio has an average of 40.0 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 3,312.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
The ODH reports 3,389,257 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 356,369 of the cases, 16,075 hospitalizations and 4,186 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “low” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH on May 11 reported 140,611 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 138 from a week prior. A total of 15,231 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 19 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 181. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 15. There are currently 317 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of May 11 – 55 are in the ICU, 29 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 42,239 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported May 11, an increase of 26 deaths from a week prior. The three-week average of reported deaths is 38.
The median age of those who have died is 77.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,585,072 Ohioans (64.89%) of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,035,973 Ohioans (60.19%) completed the original vaccination process as of May 11. A total of 3,999,690 have received a first booster, and 1,813,236 have received a second booster. A total of 1,867,106 (15.97%) have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 74.31% (6,770,061) have started the vaccination process, and 69.29% (6,313,015) have completed it. A total of 3,766,808 have received a first booster, and 1,764,233 have received a second booster. A total of 1,753,765 (19.25%) have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 72.23% (7,223,123) have started the vaccination process, and 67.32% (6,732,010) have completed it. A total of 3,922,375 have received a first booster, and 1,800,390 have received a second booster. A total of 1,812,656 (18.13%) have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 68.89% (7,585,072) have started the vaccination process, and 63.59% (6,993,666) have completed it. A total of 3,997,882 have received a first booster, and 1,813,185 have received a second booster. A total of 1,856,709 (16.88%) have received the updated bivalent booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.