Ohio has had 1,490,451 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 4,937 cases from Oct. 14 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Oct. 15.
The state's 21-day average is 5,242.
Ohio has an average of 507.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Oct. 14.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 23,327 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Oct. 15; the median age of those who have died is 79.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Oct. 14, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 16,774,038. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 10%, with a seven-day moving average of 11.3%, according to Oct. 12 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 76,880 cumulative hospitalizations, and 9,801 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 3,157 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Oct. 14 – 924 are in the ICU, 621 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,366,414 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 143,941 of the cases, 8,455 hospitalizations and 2,412 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.