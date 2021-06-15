Ohio has had 1,107,521 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported June 15.
The number of reported cases increased by 296 from June 14, below the state's 21-day average of 425.
Ohio has an average of 36.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported June 14.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 20,122 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported June 15; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 13,425,746. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 1.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 1.5%, according to June 13 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 59,982 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,235 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 373 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The ODH reports 1,077,557 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 115,671 of the cases, 7,090 hospitalizations and 2,208 deaths.
A total of 5,464,740 Ohioans (46.75% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,943,253 Ohioans (42.29%) completed the vaccination process as of June 15.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.