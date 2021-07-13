Ohio has had 1,114,835 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 13.
The number of reported cases increased by 344 from July 12. The state's 21-day average is 260.
Ohio has an average of 19.2 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported July 8.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 20,411 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported July 13; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
As of July 13, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 13,811,595. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 1.9%, with a seven-day moving average of 1.7%, according to July 11 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 61,008 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,366 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
The ODH reports 1,087,296 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 116,366 of the cases, 7,203 hospitalizations and 2,253 deaths.
A total of 5,635,050 Ohioans (48.21% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,277,152 Ohioans (45.15%) completed the vaccination process as of July 13.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.