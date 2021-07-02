Ohio has had 1,112,088 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 2.
The number of reported cases increased by 185 from July 1. The state's 21-day average is 270.
Ohio has an average of 19.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported July 1.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 20,344 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported July 2; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
As of July 2, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 13,677,148. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 1.1%, with a seven-day moving average of 1.3%, according to June 30 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 60,705 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,327 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 242 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The ODH reports 1,084,795 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 116,114 of the cases, 7,173 hospitalizations and 2,238 deaths.
A total of 5,584,654 Ohioans (47.78% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,205,937 Ohioans (44.54%) completed the vaccination process as of July 2.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.