Ohio has had 831,066 total cases of COVID-19 and 10,281 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Jan. 18.
The number of reported cases increased by 4,312 from Jan. 18. It's the lowest number of new cases reported since Nov. 4 – when 4,071 new cases were reported – other than Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day, when the ODH did not provide updated numbers.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 8,515,645. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 10.0%, with a seven-day moving average of 10.9%, according to data from Jan. 16.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 81 from Jan. 17. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 43,351 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,371 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 162, with 16 ICU admissions. There are currently 3,765 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 909 are in the ICU, and 610 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 684,072 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 82,613 of the cases, 5,152 hospitalizations and 1,062 deaths.
A total of 444,524 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 18.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.