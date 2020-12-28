Ohio has had 675,044 total cases of COVID-19 and 8,571 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Dec. 28.
The number of reported cases increased by 4,519 from Dec. 27.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 7,573,219. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 12.9%, with a seven-day moving average of 13%, according to data from Dec. 26.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 62 from Dec. 27. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 37,076 cumulative hospitalizations, and 5,749 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 290, with 30 ICU admissions. There are currently 4,511 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,108 are in the ICU, and 729 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 523,494 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 67,828 of the cases, 4,534 hospitalizations and 886 deaths.
A total of 52,920 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Dec. 27.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.