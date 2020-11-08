The Ohio Department of Health reported 4,541 new COVID-19 cases Nov. 8, after two days of reporting over 5,000 new cases.
Ohio has had 250,268 total cases of the novel coronavirus, and 34,571 of those cases – 13.8% – have been reported in the first eight days of November.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 4,8542,721. The new daily percent positive cases 10%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 8.4%, according to data from Nov. 5.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 11 new deaths Nov. 8, for a total of 5,517. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Nov. 8 is 2,286, an increase of 100 patients from Nov. 7.
The ODH reports 20,497 cumulative hospitalizations, and 4,013 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The ODH reports 184,556 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 24,391 of the cases, 2,879 hospitalizations and 709 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.