Ohio has reported 4,808 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 2,681,437, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated April 14.
Ohio has an average of 56.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
As of April 14, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 22,272,602.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 269,568 of the cases, 12,644 hospitalizations and 3,760 deaths.
Summit County accounts for 112,473 of the cases, 8,323 hospitalizations and 1,702 deaths.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 38,266 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported April 14; the median age of those who have died is 76.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH reports 114,443 cumulative hospitalizations, and 13,426 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 314 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of April 14 – 38 are in the ICU, 28 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 2,629,029 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,295,208 Ohioans (62.41% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,763,815 Ohioans (57.86%) completed the vaccination process as of April 14. A total of 3,505,674 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 72.44% (6,599,838) have started the vaccination process, and 67.35% (6,136,615) have completed it. A total of 3,400,708 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 70.36% (7,036,342) have started the vaccination process, and 65.38% (6,538,221) have completed it. A total of 3,504,604 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 66.33% (7,295,142) have started the vaccination process, and 61.5% (6,763,790) have completed it. A total of 3,505,673 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.