Ohio has had 1,485,514 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 5,143 cases from Oct. 13 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Oct. 14.
The state's 21-day average is 5,345.
Ohio has an average of 507.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Oct. 14.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 23,021 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Oct. 12; the median age of those who have died is 79.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Oct. 14, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 16,729,856. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 10%, with a seven-day moving average of 11.3%, according to Oct. 12 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 76,590 cumulative hospitalizations, and 9,780 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 3,226 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Oct. 14 – 910 are in the ICU, 621 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,360,503 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 143,542 of the cases, 8,432 hospitalizations and 2,400 deaths.
A total of 6,389,065 Ohioans (54.66% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,956,542 Ohioans (50.96%) completed the vaccination process as of Oct. 14. A total of 333,512 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 65.97% (6,010,493) have started the vaccination process, and 61.66% (5,618,344) have completed it. A total of 332,704 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 63.88% (6,388,846) have started the vaccination process, and 59.56% (5,956,421) have completed it. A total of 333,512 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.