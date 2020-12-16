The Ohio Department of Health reported 562,727 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,492 total deaths on Dec. 16.
A note on the coronavirus dashboard said case numbers may be lower today as ODH is experiencing technological difficulties. The number of reported cases increased by 5,409 from Dec. 15.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 6,989,002. The daily percent positivity is 15.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 15.2%, according to data from Dec. 12. The positivity rate seven-day moving average has been decreasing after reaching 16.1% on Dec. 6 and 7.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 123 from Dec. 15. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 33,375 cumulative hospitalizations, and 5,344 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 497, with 61 ICU admissions.
The ODH reports 416,028 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 58,427 of the cases, 4,086 hospitalizations and 832 deaths.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 11 authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.