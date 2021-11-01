Ohio has had 1,545,327 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 2,416 cases from Oct. 30 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Oct. 31.
The state reported 3,421 new cases on Oct. 30, bringing the total number of new cases reported over the weekend to 5,837.
The state's 21-day average is 3,714.
Ohio has an average of 359.1 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Oct. 28.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 24,527 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Oct. 29; the median age of those who have died is 78.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Oct. 31, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 17,251,662. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 8.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 9%, according to Oct. 29 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 79,832 cumulative hospitalizations, and 10,132 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 2,334 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Oct. 31 – 677 are in the ICU, 422 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,447,657 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 148,751 of the cases, 8,694 hospitalizations and 2,498 deaths.
A total of 6,478,676 Ohioans (55.42% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,048,638 Ohioans (51.75%) completed the vaccination process as of Oct. 31. A total of 727,848 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 66.87% (6,092,814) have started the vaccination process, and 62.56% (5,699,732) have completed it. A total of 726,844 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 64.78% (6,478,418) have started the vaccination process, and 60.48% (6,048,481) have completed it. A total of 727,848 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.