Ohio has had 267,356 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,623 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Nov. 11.
The latest numbers were released ahead of a statewide address from Gov. Mike DeWine to discuss where Ohio is in battling COVID-19.
The number of reported cases increased by 5,874 from Nov. 10.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 4,994,937. The new daily percent positive cases 11.9%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 10%, according to data from Nov. 9.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 76 new deaths Nov. 11. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 21,290 cumulative hospitalizations, and 4,122 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 253. There are currently 2,880 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The ODH reports 191,950 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 26,048 of the cases, 2,955 hospitalizations and 715 deaths.
