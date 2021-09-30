Ohio has had 1,413,972 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 6,530 cases from Sept. 29 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Sept. 30.
The state's 21-day average is 6,535.
Ohio has an average of 616.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Sept. 30.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 21,945 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Sept. 28; the median age of those who have died is 79.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Sept. 30, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 16,214,048. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 11.5%, with a seven-day moving average of 12.2%, according to Sept. 28 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 73,083 cumulative hospitalizations, and 9,491 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 3,614 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Sept. 30 – 979 are in the ICU, 656 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,266,943 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 137,805 of the cases, 8,166 hospitalizations and 2,344 deaths.
A total of 6,308,295 Ohioans (53.97% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,856,237 Ohioans (50.1%) completed the vaccination process as of Sept. 30.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 65.17% (5,937,623) have started the vaccination process, and 60.71% (5,531,609) have completed it.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 63.08% (6,308,105) have started the vaccination process, and 58.56% (5,856,144) have completed it.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.