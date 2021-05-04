Ohio has had 1,077,284 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported May 4.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,285 from May 3, below the state's 21-day average of 1,598.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 19,344 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported May 4; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 12,511,837. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.7%, with a seven-day moving average of 3.8%, according to May 2 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 56,642 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,836 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 1,157 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 329 are in the ICU, and 200 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,026,498 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 111,094 of the cases, 6,654 hospitalizations and 2,107 deaths.
A total of 4,737,400 Ohioans (40.53% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,892,823 Ohioans (33.30%) completed the vaccination process as of May 4.
U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot late April 23, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot. Gov. Mike DeWine announced later that night that vaccine providers in Ohio can resume use of the J&J vaccine.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.