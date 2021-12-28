Ohio has had 1,955,403 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 15,403 cases from Dec. 27 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 28.
The state's 21-day average is 10,076.
Ohio has an average of 1,009.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Dec. 23.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 28,780 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Dec. 28; the median age of those who have died is 77.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Dec. 28, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 19,223,840. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 31.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 24.7%, according to Dec. 26 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 95,117 cumulative hospitalizations, and 11,623 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 5,207 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Dec. 28 – 1,193 are in the ICU, 771 are on ventilators.
A total of 6,960,596 Ohioans (59.55% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,407,960 Ohioans (54.82%) completed the vaccination process as of Dec. 28. A total of 2,561,128 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 69.84% (6,362,964) have started the vaccination process, and 64.84% (5,907,178) have completed it. A total of 2,546,783 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 67.71% (6,771,143) have started the vaccination process, and 62.78% (6,278,019) have completed it. A total of 2,560,847 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 63.29% (6,960,572) have started the vaccination process, and 58.26% (6,407,954) have completed it. A total of 2,561,128 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.