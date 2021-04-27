Ohio has had 1,067,262 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 27.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,560 from April 26, staying below the state's 21-day average of 1,832.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 19,188 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported April 27; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 12,308,762. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.7%, with a seven-day moving average of 3.4%, according to April 25 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 55,992 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,749 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 1,237 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 345 are in the ICU, and 200 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,012,240 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 109,518 of the cases, 6,531 hospitalizations and 2,090 deaths.
A total of 4,601,907 Ohioans (39.37% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,589,820 Ohioans (30.71%) completed the vaccination process as of April 27.
U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot late April 23, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot. Gov. Mike DeWine announced later that night that vaccine providers in Ohio can resume use of the J&J vaccine.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.