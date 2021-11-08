Ohio has had 1,572,197 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 4,363 cases from Nov. 6 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Nov. 7.
The state reported 2,791 new cases on Nov. 6, bringing the total number of new cases reported over the weekend to 7,154.
Due to a technical issue, COVID-19 case data by report date was lower than expected Nov. 6 and higher than expected Nov. 7, the Ohio Department of Health said on its website.
The state's 21-day average is 3,596.
Ohio has an average of 354.3 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Nov. 4.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 25,067 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Nov. 5; the median age of those who have died is 78.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Nov. 7, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 17,449,089. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 8.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 9.8%, according to Nov. 5 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 81,036 cumulative hospitalizations, and 10,268 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 2,191 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Nov. 7 – 639 are in the ICU, 405 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,475,848 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 151,442 of the cases, 8,813 hospitalizations and 2,523 deaths.
A total of 6,518,272 Ohioans (55.76% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,069,429 Ohioans (51.92%) completed the vaccination process as of Nov. 7. A total of 954,831 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 67.19% (6,122,141) have started the vaccination process, and 62.76% (5,717,742) have completed it. A total of 953,727 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 65.10% (6,510,007) have started the vaccination process, and 60.69% (6,069,249) have completed it. A total of 954,829 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 59.27% (6,518,260) have started the vaccination process, and 55.19% (6,069,426) have completed it. A total of 954,831 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.