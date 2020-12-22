Ohio has had 637,032 total cases of COVID-19 and 8,252 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Dec. 22.
The number of reported cases increased by 7,678 from Dec. 21.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 7,318,727. The daily percent positivity is 14%, with a seven-day moving average of 13.8%, according to data from Dec. 20. The positivity rate seven-day moving average has been decreasing after reaching 16.1% on Dec. 6 and 7.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 130 from Dec. 21. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 35,594 cumulative hospitalizations, and 5,588 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 546, with 51 ICU admissions. There are currently 4,829 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,160 are in the ICU, and 742 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 447,570 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 63,720 of the cases, 4,360 hospitalizations and 872 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.