Ohio has had 1,855,222 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 8,082 cases from Dec. 19 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 20.
The state's 21-day average is 8,179.
Ohio has an average of 783.2 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Dec. 16.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 28,028 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Dec. 17; the median age of those who have died is 78.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Dec. 20, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 18,902,820. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 20.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 17.9%, according to Dec. 18 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 92,718 cumulative hospitalizations, and 11,398 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 4,795 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Dec. 17 – 1,209 are in the ICU, 744 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,669,186 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 195,085 of the cases, 10,165 hospitalizations and 2,731 deaths.
A total of 6,919,369 Ohioans (59.2% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,376,869 Ohioans (54.55%) completed the vaccination process as of Dec. 20. A total of 2,385,449 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 69.52% (6,334,384) have started the vaccination process, and 64.63% (5,888,390) have completed it. A total of 2,377,773 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 67.39% (6,739,810) have started the vaccination process, and 62.57% (6,257,279) have completed it. A total of 2,385,201 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 62.91% (6,919,369) have started the vaccination process, and 57.98% (6,376,863) have completed it. A total of 2,385,449 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.