Ohio has reported 8,731 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 2,697,058, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated April 28.
Ohio has an average of 111.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
As of April 28, the total number of tests conducted performed on Ohio residents and voluntarily reported to the ODH is 22,272,602.
The ODH reports 2,635,724 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 272,158 of the cases, 12,717 hospitalizations and 3,781 deaths.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website.
Ohio residents account for a total of 38,428 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported April 28; the median age of those who have died is 76.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH reports 115,185 cumulative hospitalizations, and 13,471 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 358 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of April 28 – 50 are in the ICU, 27 are on ventilators.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,308,256 Ohioans (62.52% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,778,926 Ohioans (57.99%) completed the vaccination process as of April 28. A total of 3,535,400 have received a first booster, and 269,280 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 72.55% (6,609,984) have started the vaccination process, and 67.48% (6,148,432) have completed it. A total of 3,428,282 have received a first booster, and 269,169 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 70.47% (7,047,614) have started the vaccination process, and 65.51% (6,551,166) have completed it. A total of 3,534,201 have received a first booster, and 269,275 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 66.45% (7,308,190) have started the vaccination process, and 61.64% (6,778,902) have completed it. A total of 3,535,400 have received a first booster, and 269,280 have received a second booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.