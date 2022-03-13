Ohio will transition from daily to weekly COVID-19 data reporting beginning March 17, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff announced March 10.
“As cases and hospitalizations dramatically decline, we are refining our public reporting processes to be more relevant for this new phase of the pandemic,” Vanderhoff said in a news release. “Ohio is one of only a handful of states that is still reporting COVID-19 data daily. Even with this change, the state team will continue to monitor the trajectory of COVID-19 closely. The ODH team has many systems including data analysis and surveillance that will help us monitor COVID-19 activity and identify pockets of higher spread so we can work with local communities to slow the spread of the virus.”
March 13 is the last daily reporting of key indicators including case counts, hospitalizations and vaccinations.
Ohio has had 2,663,835 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 317 cases from March 12, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated March 13.
ODH reported 499 new cases on March 12, for a weekend total of 816.
The state's three-week average is 905.
Ohio has an average of 70.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported March 10.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
As of March 13, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 21,864,308. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 2.1%, with a seven-day moving average of 2.8%, according to March 11 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 267,251 of the cases, 12,511 hospitalizations and 3,680 deaths.
Summit County accounts for 111,832 of the cases, 8,282 hospitalizations and 1,676 deaths.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 37,410 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 11; the median age of those who have died is 76.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH reports 113,165 cumulative hospitalizations, and 13,311 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 615 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of March 13 – 122 are in the ICU, 80 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 2,607,778 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,260,478 Ohioans (62.11% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,721,314 Ohioans (57.50%) completed the vaccination process as of March 13. A total of 3,429,972 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 72.15% (6,573,579) have started the vaccination process, and 67.01% (6,104,988) have completed it. A total of 3,331,956 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 70.06% (7,006,973) have started the vaccination process, and 65.03% (6,503,003) have completed it. A total of 3,429,053 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 66.01% (7,260,406) have started the vaccination process, and 61.11% (6,721,283) have completed it. A total of 3,429,971 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.