Ohio has had 1,081,518 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported May 7.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,397 from May 6, staying below the state's 21-day average of 1,496.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 19,428 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported May 7; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 12,634,704. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 2.6%, with a seven-day moving average of 3.7%, according to May 5 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 57,201 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,896 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 1,056 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 315 are in the ICU, and 181 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,032,070 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 111,778 of the cases, 6,706 hospitalizations and 2,115 deaths.
A total of 4,804,893 Ohioans (41.11% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,059,347 Ohioans (34.73%) completed the vaccination process as of May 7.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.