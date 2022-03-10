Ohio has had 2,662,425 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 868 cases from March 9 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated March 10.
The state's 21-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 1,058.
Ohio has an average of 70.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported March 10.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
As of March 10, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 21,818,757. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 2.6%, with a seven-day moving average of 3.1%, according to March 8 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 267,149 of the cases, 12,503 hospitalizations and 3,672 deaths.
Summit County accounts for 111,786 of the cases, 8,279 hospitalizations and 1,666 deaths.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 37,212 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 8; the median age of those who have died is 76.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH reports 113,070 cumulative hospitalizations, and 13,297 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 718 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of March 10 – 131 are in the ICU, 90 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 2,604,031 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,256,268 Ohioans (62.08% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,715,332 Ohioans (57.45%) completed the vaccination process as of March 10. A total of 3,421,603 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 72.11% (6,570,415) have started the vaccination process, and 66.96% (6,100,767) have completed it. A total of 3,324,550 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 70.03% (7,003,408) have started the vaccination process, and 64.98% (6,498,218) have completed it. A total of 3,420,698 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 65.98% (7,256,195) have started the vaccination process, and 61.06% (6,715,301) have completed it. A total of 3,421,602 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.