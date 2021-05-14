Ohio has had 1,089,357 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported May 14.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,014 from May 13, staying below the state's 21-day average of 1,307.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 19,528 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported May 14; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 12,821,849. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 2.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 3.5%, according to May 12 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 57,914 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,965 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 878 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 243 are in the ICU, and 152 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,042,938 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 112,954 of the cases, 6,819 hospitalizations and 2,134 deaths.
A total of 4,934,947 Ohioans (42.22% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,320,777 Ohioans (36.96%) completed the vaccination process as of May 14.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced in an evening address May 12 that Ohio’s mask mandate and most other coronavirus-related state orders will end on June 2, allowing three weeks for more people to get vaccinated before then.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.