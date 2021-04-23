Ohio has had 1,061,907 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 23.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,788 from April 22, staying below the state's 21-day average of 1,914.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 19,122 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported April 23; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 12,178,603. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 2.9%, with a seven-day moving average of 4.5%, according to data from April 21.
The ODH reports 55,560 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,707 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 1,250 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 366 are in the ICU, and 208 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,004,949 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 108,545 of the cases, 6,472 hospitalizations and 2,084 deaths.
A total of 4,517,359 Ohioans (38.65% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,377,057 Ohioans (28.98%) completed the vaccination process as of April 23.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, “out of an abundance of caution,” recommended the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine be halted April 13, after six women developed rare blood clotting within six to 13 days after vaccination. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio’s chief medical officer, said the decision should build confidence in the transparency and carefulness by which the vaccination process is being handled nationally.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.