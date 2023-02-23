COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio reported 9,136 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,382,995, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Feb. 23.
Ohio has an average of 135.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 8,989.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
The ODH reports 3,310,737 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 348,323 of the cases, 15,562 hospitalizations and 4,119 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “medium” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH on Feb. 23 reported 137,325 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 435 from a week prior. A total of 14,977 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 26 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 365. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 25. There are currently 752 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Feb. 23 – 110 are in the ICU, 53 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 41,686 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Feb. 23, an increase of 71 deaths from a week prior. The three-week average of reported deaths is 74.
The median age of those who have died is 77.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,570,989 Ohioans (64.77% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,018,619 Ohioans (60.04%) completed the original vaccination process as of Feb. 23. A total of 3,977,453 have received a first booster, and 1,775,747 have received a second booster. A total of 1,788,446 (15.30%) have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 74.22% (6,762,303) have started the vaccination process, and 69.20% (6,304,419) have completed it. A total of 3,752,011 have received a first booster, and 1,730,008 have received a second booster. A total of 1,689,232 (18.54%) have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 72.14% (7,214,292) have started the vaccination process, and 67.22% (6,721,986) have completed it. A total of 3,904,818 have received a first booster, and 1,764,188 have received a second booster. A total of 1,743,701 (17.44%) have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 68.25% (7,506,650) have started the vaccination process, and 63.47% (6,980,876) have completed it. A total of 3,976,294 have received a first booster, and 1,775,717 have received a second booster. A total of 1,782,833 (16.21%) have received the updated bivalent booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.