Ohio has had 1,429,745 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 3,445 cases from Oct. 2 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Oct. 3.
The state reported 6,094 new cases on Oct. 2, so the total number of new cases during the weekend is 9,539
The state's 21-day average is 6,244.
Ohio has an average of 616.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Sept. 30.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 22,273 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Oct. 1; the median age of those who have died is 79.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Oct. 3, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 16,343,459. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 10.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 12.1%, according to Oct. 1 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 73,691 cumulative hospitalizations, and 9,543 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 3,485 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Oct. 3 – 957 are in the ICU, 645 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,287,135 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 139,093 of the cases, 8,196 hospitalizations and 2,356 deaths.
A total of 6,328,459 Ohioans (54.14% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,883,934 Ohioans (50.34%) completed the vaccination process as of Oct. 1.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 65.37% (5,955,886) have started the vaccination process, and 60.98% (5,555,523) have completed it.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 63.28% (6,328,251) have started the vaccination process, and 58.83% (5,883,833) have completed it.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.