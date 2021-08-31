The Ohio Department of Health reported more than 91,000 new COVID-19 cases in the month of August, which was more than five times higher than the amount reported in July.
The state added 91,623 new COVID-19 cases through the month of August. In July, the state added 17,953.
As the coronavirus rages through the state, largely due to the delta variant, Ohio reports an increase in new daily cases not seen since early January.
Ohio has had 1,220,900 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 5,914 cases from Aug. 30, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard on Aug. 31.
The state's 21-day average is 3,570.
Ohio has an average of 338.1 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Aug. 26.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 20,866 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Aug. 31; the median age of those who has died is 79.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
As of Aug. 31, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 14,954,181. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 12.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 11.1%, according to Aug. 29 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 65,771 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,836 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 2,468 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Aug. 31 – 716 are in the ICU, 418 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,128,409 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 124,761 of the cases, 7,619 hospitalizations and 2,291 deaths.
A total of 6,071,385 Ohioans (51.94% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,609,788 Ohioans (47.99%) completed the vaccination process as of Aug. 31.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 62.93% (5,733,428) have started the vaccination process, and 58.48% (5,328,330) have completed it.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 60.71% (6,071,255) have started the vaccination process, and 56.09% (5,609,731) have completed it.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.