A year ago today, the novel coronavirus showed up in the state after three Cuyahoga County residents, included a man in his 50s who attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., tested positive for COVID-19 on March 9, 2020.
The same day, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency, which he said allowed state departments and agencies to better coordinate their responses.
Since the first confirmed cases, the state has seen a total of 981,618 cases, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health on March 9.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,893 from March 8, exceeding the state's 21-day average of 1,825.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio has had a total of 17,662 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 9, an increase of 160 deaths since the last reported number. The median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 10,307,352. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.1%, with a seven-day moving average of 3%, according to data from March 7.
The ODH reports 51,097 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,240 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 132, with 17 ICU admissions. There are currently 929 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 249 are in the ICU, and 170 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 929,414 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 97,369 of the cases, 5,949 hospitalizations and 1,894 deaths.
A total of 2,035,203 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,165,232 Ohioans completed both doses as of March 9.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.