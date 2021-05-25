For the fourth day in a row, Ohio saw fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases as the Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 1,098,593 cases on May 25.
The number of reported cases increased by 727 from May 24, below the state's 21-day average of 1,015.
Ohio has an average of 89.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported May 24. Last week, the state's case rate was 97.1.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 19,753 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported May 25; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 13,052,747. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 3.2%, according to May 23 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 58,804 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,075 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 786 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 228 are in the ICU, and 139 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,057,972 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 114,378 of the cases, 6,930 hospitalizations and 2,158 deaths.
A total of 5,203,340 Ohioans (44.51% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,559,456 Ohioans (39.01%) completed the vaccination process as of May 25.
