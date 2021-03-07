Ohio has had 978,471 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 7.
The number of reported cases increased by 735 from March 6. It's the first time since Oct. 4 that the number of new cases reported has been below 1,000.
The number of cases reported remains under the state's 21-day average of 1,863.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio has had a total of 17,502 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 5; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 10,257,157. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 3.2%, according to data from March 5.
The ODH reports 50,881 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,184 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 33, with two ICU admissions. There are currently 820 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 260 are in the ICU, and 171 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 925,655 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 96,933 of the cases, 5,920 hospitalizations and 1,881 deaths.
A total of 1,929,773 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,075,272 Ohioans completed both doses as of March 7.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.