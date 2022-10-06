COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,153,743, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Oct. 6.
Ohio has an average of 155.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 12,211.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
The ODH reports 3,076,160 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 321,673 of the cases, 14,132 hospitalizations and 3,955 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “medium” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
As of June 13, an executive order signed by county executive Armond Budish, read in part, "In the event the CDC identifies Cuyahoga County’s community levels as ‘high,’ the county may choose to implement” mask requirements in county buildings."
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH on Oct. 6 reported 127,180 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 369 from a week prior. A total of 14,269 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 27 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 441. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 30.
There are currently 774 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Oct. 6 – 111 are in the ICU, 50 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 39,950 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Oct. 6, an increase of 94 deaths from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 92.
The median age of those who have died is 77.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,480,468 Ohioans (64% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,933,662 Ohioans (59.32%) completed the vaccination process as of Oct. 6. A total of 3,812,350 have received a first booster, and 1,067,781 have received a second booster. A total of 457,472 have received the updated booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 73.56% (6,702,203) have started the vaccination process, and 68.64% (6,253,604) have completed it. A total of 3,634,148 have received a first booster, and 1,059,788 have received a second booster. A total of 447,852 have received the updated booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 71.50% (7,150,559) have started the vaccination process, and 66.67% (6,667,050) have completed it. A total of 3,769,449 have received a first booster, and 1,067,329 have received a second booster. A total of 457,452 have received the updated booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 67.59% (7,434,240) have started the vaccination process, and 62.89% (6,916,784) have completed it. A total of 3,812,322 have received a first booster, and 1,067,776 have received a second booster. A total of 457,468 have received the updated booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.