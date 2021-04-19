Ohio has had 1,054,807 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 19.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,632 from April 18, staying below the state's 21-day average of 1,985.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 18,991 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported April 16; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 11,582,295. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.5%, with a seven-day moving average of 4%, according to data from April 17.
The ODH reports 55,016 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,641 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 1,323 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 378 are in the ICU, and 222 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 996,533 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 107,459 of the cases, 6,398 hospitalizations and 2,069 deaths.
A total of 4,390,744 Ohioans (37.56% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,095,214 Ohioans (26.48%) completed the vaccination process as of April 19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, “out of an abundance of caution,” recommended the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine be halted April 13, after six women developed rare blood clotting within six to 13 days after vaccination. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio’s chief medical officer, said the decision should build confidence in the transparency and carefulness by which the vaccination process is being handled nationally.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.