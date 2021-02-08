Ohio has had 922,143 total cases of COVID-19 and 11,695 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Feb. 8.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,926 from Feb. 7. The last time Ohio saw fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases occurred in mid-October (excluding Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day, when the ODH did not provide an update).
The state remains below the 21-day average of reported cases of 4,337.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 112 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 9,374,405. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 6.6%, with a seven-day moving average of 7%, according to data from Feb. 6.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 36 from Feb. 7. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 47,672 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,847 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 134, with 11 ICU admissions. There are currently 2,012 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 521 are in the ICU, and 351 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 828,455 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 91,318 of the cases, 5,565 hospitalizations and 1,226 deaths.
A total of 1,058,141 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 311,669 Ohioans completed both doses as of Feb. 8.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.